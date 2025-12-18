Most biz leaders see data modernisation as essential for AI success

Salesforce, AI CRM company, has announced findings from its latest State of Data and Analytics report, revealing that 89 per cent of India’s data and analytics leaders believe their organisations must modernise their data strategies for AI to deliver meaningful impact.

While 75 per cent of business leaders are under increasing pressure to drive business value with data, the report highlights that incomplete, outdated, and poor-quality data remains their biggest barrier. This gap between data ambition and data reality becomes even more critical in the agentic AI era.

To close the gap, savvy technical leaders are focusing on the fundamentals: timely, context-rich data, stronger governance and zero copy architectures that unlock trapped, distributed data regardless of where it resides. On their journey to becoming agentic enterprises, they’re also embracing emerging solutions like agentic analytics, that bring reliable insights into the flow of work.