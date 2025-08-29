  • Menu
RTC bus catches fire in Vizag: no casualties

An RTC bus was engulfed in flames in Shantipuram of Visakhapatnam after a short circuit ignited the vehicle.

Visakhapatnam: An RTC bus was engulfed in flames in Shantipuram of Visakhapatnam after a short circuit ignited the vehicle.

The incident occurred when the driver swiftly halted the bus upon noticing the fire, allowing all passengers to evacuate safely.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although the bus was completely destroyed in the blaze. Authorities are investigating the cause of the short circuit.

