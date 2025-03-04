  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

RTC Bus Overturns in Nandyal District, 20 Injured

RTC Bus Overturns in Nandyal District, 20 Injured
x
Highlights

A regional transport bus overturned near Kalavatala in the Kolimigundla mandal of Nandyal district while en route from Jammalamadugu to Tadipatri. The incident resulted in injuries to 20 individuals, including the driver and conductor.

A regional transport bus overturned near Kalavatala in the Kolimigundla mandal of Nandyal district while en route from Jammalamadugu to Tadipatri. The incident resulted in injuries to 20 individuals, including the driver and conductor.

Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were transported to local hospitals in Banaganapalli, Avuku, and Kolimigundla for medical treatment. Fortunately, doctors have reported that none of the injuries are life-threatening, assuring that all victims are in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick