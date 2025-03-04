RTC Bus Overturns in Nandyal District, 20 Injured

A regional transport bus overturned near Kalavatala in the Kolimigundla mandal of Nandyal district while en route from Jammalamadugu to Tadipatri. The incident resulted in injuries to 20 individuals, including the driver and conductor.

Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were transported to local hospitals in Banaganapalli, Avuku, and Kolimigundla for medical treatment. Fortunately, doctors have reported that none of the injuries are life-threatening, assuring that all victims are in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident to prevent similar incidents in the future.