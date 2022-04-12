RTC buses to Tiruchanur to go via Collectorate

Tirupati: Hereafter all RTC buses bound for Tiruchanur will go via the new Collectorate at Sri Padmavathi Nilayam. Tirupati District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said that he has directed the RTC RM A Chengal Reddy to ensure bus facility for people visiting Collectorate on various needs. This has come into force from Monday itself.

Speaking to the media during the Spandana programme on Monday, the Collector said that people can reach the Collectorate from the bus stand without any difficulty. The frequency of buses will be more on every Monday while during the remaining days all Tiruchanur buses will touch the Collectorate.

He made it clear that biometric attendance will be introduced for the staff in the next couple of days to ensure punctuality. With the help of TTD a more convenient building has come up for the Collectorate. Several departments have already started functioning from the Collectorate. A few other departments will begin their operations in two to three days. The petitions received during Spandana were entered online and through Spandana portal they will be sent to departments concerned for further action within stipulated time.

Meanwhile, the officials have received 102 grievances in the programme of which 61 belong to the revenue department only. Joint Collector DK Balaji and DRO M Srinivasa Rao were also present and received grievances.