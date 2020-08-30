RTC Guntur region to operate more buses

Guntur: APSRTC Guntur region will operate 49 additional buses from 13 depots in the district from September 1 for the convenience of passengers. One more bus will be operated from NTR Bus Station to Vizag everyday morning.

Four PalleVelugu buses will be operated from Guntur to Ongole.Two PalleVelugu buses to Krosuru, another two buses between Guntur and Vijayawada, one bus between Tenali and Vijayawada, two buses between Cherakupalli and Tenali will be operated.

Similarly, two buses will be operated between Repalleand Vijayawada via Tenali.One bus will be operated between Guntur andChirala, Macherlaand Kurnool, two express buses betweenMacherla and Vijayawada. Two buses will be operated between Narasaraopet and Chirala. Tickets will be issued in the buses.

RaghavaKumar urged the passengers to maintain social distance and wear masks.