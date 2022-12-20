RTC to run 6,400 Spl bus services for Sankranti

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 6,400 special bus services for the Sankranti festival season in January 2023. A total of 3,120 buses will be operated before the festival and 3,280 buses will be operated after the festival. RTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addressing media at the RTC Bhavan on Monday said the RTC will collect the normal fares this festival season for the special services.

He said the RTC during the Dasara festival season this year also collected normal charges and there was good response from the bus passengers. He said the RTC will not collect additional charges for the Sankranti season too.

Tirumala Rao said the passengers preferred the RTC to private services if additional charges are not collected. As many as 3,600 services will be operated between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 430 services between AP and Bengaluru, 150 services between AP and Chennai.

He said 800 special services operated from various parts of Andhra Pradesh to Vijayawada and 460 services to Vizag in Sankranti season that begins on January 6, 2023.

He said the RTC is ready to operate as many buses as possible during the Sankranti festival season and passengers need not worry about it.

He said 10 per cent concession will be given if the passengers book tickets to and fro journey.

Referring to cargo services, the MD said the RTC earned Rs 119 crore on transport of goods by November 2022 in this financial year. It earned Rs 122 crore last financial year by operating cargo services. He said the RTC started operating non AC sleeper buses because there is a good demand for the buses.

The MD said the ATB agents can provide reservation facility for the passengers logging onto www.apsrtconline.in.

The RTC will arrange staff at bus stops in Hyderabad to assist the passengers who can get information 24x7 by calling on number 0866-257005. RTC executive director, Operations, Brahmananda Reddy and other officials participated in the press conference at the RTC Bhavan.