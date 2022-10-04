RTO books 44 cases against private buses

Visakhapatnam: A number of cases have been booked against the private bus operators for violation of various provisions under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) in Visakhapatnam.

Keeping Dasara festival demand in view, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials launched a special drive and inspected private buses at various places across the district. Special teams were formed to prevent private bus services from charging exorbitant fares.

So far, the RTO officials booked 44 cases against the private buses and seized one bus. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam said the drive will be conducted till October 10. Further, the DTC appealed to the passengers not to pay a premium price for the tickets to reach their destinations.