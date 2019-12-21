RuB works at Rayalacheruvu gate will start soon: MP B Durga Prasada Rao

Tirupati: MP B Durga Prasada Rao and Commissioner PS Girisha visited the Road Under Bridge (RUB) site near Rayalacheruvu gate in city on Friday.

The tender process was initiated for the Rs.15.3 crore bridge recently and on December 12, the tender was accepted and the works are given to Ajay Kumar Reddy of Hyderabad. Out of the total cost, Rs.12.3 crore will be borne by Municipal Corporation under Smart City funds and the railways will bear the balance amount.

The MP visited the site and discussed with railway officials. Speaking on the occasion, they said that in the next six months the works would commence after which the gate has to be closed for traffic for two months. MP has said that he will coordinate with the concerned officials.

Former MP V Varaprasad has also made several efforts during his regime to take up the project, but could not take them to the railways. The bridge connects the north and south sides of the city. People have to move from one side to another and whenever the bridge is closed for rail movement, hundreds of vehicles strand on both sides.

The MP and other officials went round the station to see the ongoing works. He said that he will strive hard in getting permissions for various development works at Tirupati, Tirupati west and Tiruchanur stations.

Station Manager K Rajendra Prasad, Divisional Engineer Rudra Murthy, Sr section engineer Suresh, CCI Paramaswar Raju, Dy Commissioner of corporation Chandramouleeswara Reddy and others were present.