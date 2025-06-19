Ruckus rocks council meeting

Tirupati: Ruckus broke out during the municipal council meeting here on Wednesday following stiff opposition from the corporators on the proposal of sale of a piece of municipal land.

Immediately after Corporation Commissioner N Mourya presented the agenda in the meeting chaired by Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, the YSRCP corporators demanded stopping of the sale of municipal land near RTC bus stand. They wanted the corporation to find out alternate ways to get required funds for the completion of development works including Rs 94 crore for City Operation Center (COC), the construction of which was stopped for want of money.

Interestingly, the corporators belonging to TDP also joined with the YSRCP in opposing the sale of municipal land. With many members simultaneously speaking loudly and strongly opposing the sale of the land, commotion prevailed in the meeting for some time.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu to calm down the members sought differing the subject of the sale of municipal land. He also suggested a committee to go into this issue and submit a report in two weeks in the council meeting for approval after discussion.

Accordingly, the proposal differed in restoring order in the meeting to take up other subjects in the agenda. Again, the meeting witnessed heated debate with the corporators opposing payment of Rs 45,000 to two deputy Mayors. The members pointed out that no other corporation in the State is making such payments to deputy Mayors. If they continue the payment to deputy Mayors, they wanted increase of payment to corporators also.

The meeting approved all the 84 issues in the agenda except sale of municipal land. The approved items include development works in the divisions, improvement of drainage maintenance, sanitations and also new works.

MLC Cipai Subramanyam, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana and RC Munikrishna, and corporators, standing committee members, Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, RO Sethu Madhav and others were present.