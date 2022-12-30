Rudra Raju vows to revive Congress glory

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju said that the anti-people policies being pursued by the BJP government at the Centre and the YSRCP government in the state would be fought against at grassroot level. He said that he will unite all the communities and strengthen the Congress and thus bring back the past glory to the grand old party.

Rudra Raju, who was recently appointed as president of the AP Congress Committee, visited Rajahmundry for the first time on Friday. He spoke in a press conference after reaching the Anam Rotary Hall at Y-Junction in a huge procession from Arts College.

He criticised the BJP government for undermining all the democratic institutions and harassing opposition leaders in the name of CBI and ED. He complained that people who faced investigation while in other parties are becoming saints if they join BJP. Rudra Raju accused BJP of inciting hatred among people in the country.

He said that the first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will end on January 26 when he reaches Srinagar. In support of this, the party will conduct public agitational programme from January 26 in all the states.

He explained that a Praja Porata Yatra by the party will be held in Andhra Pradesh from January 26 to March 26. He reminded that the division of Andhra Pradesh state took place only after all the parties gave their letters. He alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre did not implement the Congress government's provision of Rs 1.5 lakh crore benefit to AP in the Reorganisation Act.

Rudra Raju said that the TDP which ruled the state for five years and the YSRCP which is ruling now also wasted time without working on the implementation of division promises. He demanded that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy take the representatives of all political parties to Delhi to press the Centre for implementation of promises. He

said that Congress had implemented many developmental programmes in this country. Nagarjunasagar, Visakha Steel factory and various irrigation projects in our state were also built by Congress, he added.

PCC working president Sunkara Padmasri said that they will work in all ways to get closer to the people and oppose anti-people policies.

East Godavari district congress president S Martin Luther, city in-charge Boda Venkat, Mulla Madhav, Dr Vadayar, Ankam Gopi, and Abdullah Sharif participated.