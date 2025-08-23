Rugby champion Akshaya felicitated

Kurnool: Former MP TG Venkatesh felicitated Kumari NS Akshaya, who won a bronze medal in the Asia Under-20 Rugby Championship held in Bihar on August 9 and 10 with cash, shawl and bouquet at his office.

Former MP said that it is a pleasure to get education and jobs for rugby players under the sports quota. Andhra Pradesh Rugby Association General Secretary Ramanjaneyulu, District Association President Gudipalli Surender, Treasurer Kondepogu Chinna Sunkanna and senior rugby players participated in the programme.