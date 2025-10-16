Rules tightened to curb fake liquor sales

Vijayawada: The state government introduced stringent measures to curb the sale of spurious liquor across the state. New excise rules now make it mandatory for all liquor shops and bars to sell bottles only after verifying the QR code through the AP Excise Suraksha app.

Shop owners must display boards declaring, “We have verified that the liquor sold here is genuine and of good quality by scanning the QR code.” Each outlet must maintain a Daily Liquor Genuineness Verification Register, recording the brand, batch number, time, and scan results for every verified bottle.

Excise staff have been directed to conduct daily random inspections, record findings, and sign the verification register. At least 5 per cent of all liquor bottles received from depots must be scanned before sale. Failure to report fake liquor will be treated as abetment. Licenses will be cancelled if counterfeit stock is found. The government also ordered a 24-hour control room and WhatsApp helpline to receive and act on complaints within 24 hours.