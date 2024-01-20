Ruling YSRCP faces litmus test in Kovvur, Gopalapuram

Kovvur: The YSRCP in its fourth list announced swapping of the candidates for Kovvur (SC) and Gopalapuram constituencies.



Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has been shifted from Kovvur to Gopalapuram and incumbent MLA of Gopalapuram Talari Venkatrao has been asked to contest from Kovvur.

This has become a topic of discussion even among the YSRCP circles. The party ground level cadre is still not sure whether the decision would help the party or cause damage though both are neighbouring constituencies.

Gopalapuram is not a new place for Vanitha. In fact it can be considered as her home turf. She made her political debut from this constituency. In 1994 and 1999, her father Jonnakuti Babaji Rao won as TDP MLA from Gopalapuram. Vanitha was his successor.

In 2009, she contested as TDP candidate from Gopalapuram and won. Thus Vanitha has been associated with that constituency for over 20 years of political career. Still, the political sources say that this time the tide is not in favour of the ruling party. The reason being that the present MLA Talari Venkatrao has been facing the ire of the people of the constituency for not completing various development schemes like Sathya Sai drinking water scheme, housing and not resolving other issues in Gopalapuram.

At one stage it was said that he would not get a seat this time. But the success of the Samajika Nyaya Bus Yatra and the lack of suitable candidates for the SC constituency helped him in getting a ticket to contest from Kovvur.

Meanwhile, all the political figures who were close to Vanitha's family are now in the Telugu Desam Party in Kovvur. With Vanitha returning to Kovvur, the YSRCP cadres hope that some of her earlier supporters could return to the ruling party.

However, the TDP has emerged stronger in Kovvur with the party activists constantly moving with the people for the last three years. Hence, it will be a tough task for the YSRCP to win the election in Kovvur in the ensuing polls.

Though the TDP has strong base, cadre and leaders in Kovvur, it is learnt that the seat would be given to Jana Sena under the seat sharing arrangement. If Vanitha was retained in Kovvur, it might have helped her.

The local YSRCP workers are wondering how the party can gain by shifting an MLA who failed in the neighbouring constituency to Kovvur would help the party. These two constituencies certainly will be a litmus test for the ruling party.