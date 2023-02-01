RWS engineer in ACB net 

Vizianagaram: An engineer working with rural water supply department has been arrested by the ACB staff while accepting bribe from a village Sarpanch. As per information, K Dhanunjaya Rao, junior engineer of Bondapalli Mandal demanded Rs 25,000 from the sarpanch of M Kotha Valasa K Srinivasa Rao to release the pending bills for the works of Rs 1, 38, 000.

The sarpanch on Tuesday went to his residence at Vuda Colony of Vizianagaram city and handed over Rs 20,000 and meanwhile he informed the ACB officials. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.