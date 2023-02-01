  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

RWS engineer in ACB net

RWS engineer in ACB net
x

RWS engineer in ACB net 

Highlights

An engineer working with rural water supply department has been arrested by the ACB staff while accepting bribe from a village Sarpanch.

Vizianagaram: An engineer working with rural water supply department has been arrested by the ACB staff while accepting bribe from a village Sarpanch. As per information, K Dhanunjaya Rao, junior engineer of Bondapalli Mandal demanded Rs 25,000 from the sarpanch of M Kotha Valasa K Srinivasa Rao to release the pending bills for the works of Rs 1, 38, 000.

The sarpanch on Tuesday went to his residence at Vuda Colony of Vizianagaram city and handed over Rs 20,000 and meanwhile he informed the ACB officials. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X