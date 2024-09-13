Ryots’ participation key to promote agro MSMEs

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government proposes to give high priority to setting up agro-based MSME units with farmers’ participation in the state.

At a review meeting on MSMEs here on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the state has a great scope for agro-based units. These units can play a very crucial role in providing employment opportunities, he said, adding that the sector was totally ignored by the previous government and was facing several challenges. The TDP-led NDA alliance government will come with new policies to encourage this sector in a big way, he said.

The Chief Minister said the MSME parks that have been pending since a long time will be completed very soon and will be provided with all the necessary facilities. He wanted farmers to become partners in the MSME parks and farmers who own lands can also come forward to set up such parks in their lands.

The officials informed the CM that a similar system was in existence in Pune. Naidu directed them to study the policy, improvise it and implement it in the state in a better manner. He emphasized the need to formulate policies which would facilitate permissions to set up units without bureaucratic red tape. "Bring in a policy through which permissions can be sanctioned automatically if it is delayed beyond a specific time," he said.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to interlink DWCRA groups with MSMEs and felt the need to release the incentives to industries pending since long. He also directed them to modernise Auto Nagars so that service facilities can be provided even to electric vehicles. He announced that Rs 100 crore will be allocated as credit guarantee for the MSMEs.



The Chief Minister said the state has great potential to develop food-processing industry. He said horticulture and aquaculture products can be one of the best revenue earning sources. He further told officials to promote organic farming and consumption of organic products.