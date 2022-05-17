Rythu Bharosa benefits distributed in Anaparthi

Rajamahendravaram: The first instalment of fourth phase of Rythu Bharosa funds was released to the farmers at a programme in Anaparthi on Monday.

MLA Dr Sathi Surya Narayana Reddy and District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha were the chief guests at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the State government intended to make farmers happy and prosperous. Rythu Bharosa funds will help the farmers to sow seeds during Rabi season.

The MLA and the Collector have released Rs 6,707.525 lakh to 1,21,955 farmers of seven Assembly constituencies in East Godavari district. These funds will be directly transferred to the farmers' bank accounts.

Collector Madhavi Latha said the government has decided to provide irrigation to the canals ahead of this year's Kharif harvest. The Water Resources Department is holding a meeting on May 18 to finalise the schedule for providing irrigation water, she said.

MLA Dr Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised to give Rs 12,500 as Rythu Bharosa during his padayatra, is now giving more than that. Reminding that earlier compensation was paid only to those, who have paid insurance in the past, but now, he said, the government is paying the entire crop insurance and protecting the farmers.

Collector Madhavi Latha and MLA Suryanarayana visited the stalls of agriculture and allied sectors set up on the meeting premises. Scientists and officials demonstrated improved farming practices.

District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, District Fisheries Officer V Krishna Rao, District Horticulture Officer V Radhakrishna, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr STG Satya Govindam and others participated.