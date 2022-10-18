Rythu Bharosa helps food security, says Ummareddy

Guntur: AP State Legislative Council Chief Whip Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said that the government is implementing Rytu Bharosa scheme to provide food security to the future generations. He addressed a meeting held at Bapatla municipal office in Bapatla on Monday on the occasion of the distribution of YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers.

Speaking on this occasion, Venkateswarlu said that the State government is implementing several welfare programmes for the welfare of the farmers and recalled that the government has set up RBKs and rendering 17 types of services to the farmers. He urged the farmers to avail the services rendered by the RBKs. The YSRCP government has taken steps to ensure MSP to the farmers, he reminded.

Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said that the government is distributing cash to farmers to extend helping hand to them. She said that under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kishan Samman Nidhi scheme, during the fourth phase, they have credited Rs 73.63 crore to extend helping hand to 1,77,324 farmers. She urged the farmers to properly use the financial assistance released by the government.

MLC Pothula Sunita said that the government has taken steps to supply quality seeds to the farmers through the RBKs. Joint director agriculture Sk Abdul Sattar, APMID Project Director PV Ramana, officials of various government departments and others were present on the occasion.