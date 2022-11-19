Sabarimala bus carrying AP pilgrims overturns

Vijayawada/Pathanamthitta: As many as 43 people, including a boy suffered injuries after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned near Laha in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. Among them, the condition of the eight-year-old boy, identified as Manikandan, is critical. The mishap occurred when 44 pilgrims from Vijayawada were on their way back after offering vows at the hill shrine, police said. Pathanamthitta district health officials confirmed that a total of 43 persons were injured in the accident, which was suspected to have happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said all those in the bus were rescued within an hour of the accident and the vehicle was shifted from the accident site by 10 am. The condition of the boy, who suffered multiple injuries, is critical and he would undergo a surgery soon at the Government Medical College, Kottayam, she said.

"Five persons, including the boy were referred to the Kottayam Medical College. Some among them require surgery," the Minister said in a Facebook post.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the condition of the injured Ayyappa devotees. He directed the officials to coordinate in ensuring proper treatment to the injured. According to officials, 84 Ayyappa devotees from Madepalli of Eluru mandal went to Sabarimala in two buses and one of the buses, carrying 44 devotees, was involved in a road accident.

Kerala Health Minister said arrangements are being made for the passengers to return to their native places soon.