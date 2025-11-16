Sacrifices of freedom fighters must inspire younger generation

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri stated that the sacrifices made by the great warriors who fought for India’s independence should serve as a guiding light for today’s youth.

She participated as the chief guest at the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas programme organised by the Tribal Welfare Department at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Saturday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The Collector, along with other officials and tribal leaders, paid floral tributes to the portraits of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Gam Gantandora, Kudumula Pedda Bayanna, Hanumanthappa, Bonangi Pandu Paddal, Dr BR Ambedkar, Gam Mallu Dora and other tribal icons, and formally inaugurated the event with the lighting of the lamp.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu near Ranchi, united tribal communities to resist the unjust taxes imposed by the British and led a remarkable revolutionary movement.

She noted that despite his short life of just 25 years, Birsa Munda’s heroic struggle continues to inspire millions across the nation.

She urged people to follow the ideals of such noble personalities who sacrificed their lives selflessly for the country.

Dr Siri emphasised that Kurnool district has several backward regions, and it is the responsibility of all to work with dedication for the welfare of these communities.

She remarked that the people of this region have an admirable quality of valuing even the smallest gesture of support.

Education, she asserted, is the only path to overcoming disputes, social divisions, and inequalities. With education, the region, the state, and the nation can progress, she added, calling upon the youth to pursue learning and strive to become responsible contributors to society.

The programme was attended by DRO Venkata Narayanamma, Tribal Welfare Officer D Suresh, members of the Lambadi Rights Protection Committee Kailash Naik and Yogesh Naik, Tribal Students Federation representatives Chandrappa and Erukala Raj, STF Employees President Ramu Naik, along with Maddileti, Advocate Balaswamy, National Tribal Federation member Kushal Anna, staff members and various tribal association representatives.