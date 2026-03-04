Young dancer impresses with Kuchipudi Rangapravesam

Anantapur: A grand Rangapravesam ceremony was held under the auspices of Kuchipudi Kalakendram at Yogi Vemana University premises, celebrating the classical debut of 11-year-old dancer Sriram Rithi.

The event turned into a vibrant cultural showcase, drawing art enthusiasts, parents and prominent personalities from various places.

The programme was attended by noted poet Eluru Inganna and Kalaneedi Ammula Bhagavatarao as chief guests, who lauded the young artiste’s talent and emphasised the importance of preserving India’s classical dance traditions.

Hailing from Anantapur district, Sriram Rithi captivated the audience with her graceful and expressive performance. She presented items including Thillana, Shankara Chakra Thillana and Neelamegha, demonstrating remarkable command over rhythm, expressions and technique. Her stage presence and adherence to classical nuances earned widespread appreciation.

The audience responded with applause, praising her maturity and finesse at such a young age. Many described her debut as a promising step in the field of classical dance.

At the conclusion of the programme, the chief guests felicitated the young dancer with mementoes and certificates of appreciation.

Guru N. Krishnamurthy Raju and her parents, Sriram Subrahmanya Prasad and Kakumani Vinata, expressed happiness over her achievement and hoped she would scale greater heights in the future.

The event stood out as a significant cultural celebration, further enhancing the prestige of Kuchipudi art in the region.