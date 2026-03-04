Two youth held for provocative social media posts

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai District Police have arrested two youth, aged 19 and 20, for allegedly creating and sharing provocative social media posts intended to incite communal tensions following a rally held in Hindupur on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.

Cases were registered against them under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the IT Act. The accused were produced before the court and remanded. Police also served notices under Section 41A CrPC to six others for forwarding inflammatory posts and summoned their parents for counselling.

Addressing a press conference at One Town Police Station, Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar warned that strict action would be taken against those misusing social media to disturb communal harmony in the otherwise peaceful town of Hindupur. He stated that rowdy sheets are being opened against eight individuals and cautioned that repeated offences could invite stringent measures, including action under the PD Act and externment.The SP further clarified that those involved in such offences may face difficulties in securing police NOC for future employment. He held social media group administrators equally responsible for objectionable content posted on their platforms and urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities.