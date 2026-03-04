MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th March 2026

Safe practices strengthen the nation

The National Safety Day is observed on March 4. Real progress is not measured only by growth and achievements, but by how safely they are attained. Sustainable development can flourish only when safety is treated as a core value. The 2026 safety theme, “Engage, educate & empower people to enhance safety,” reinforces this vision.

It highlights the importance of active participation, continuous learning, and giving individuals the confidence to act responsibly. Engaging employees in identifying risks, educating them about safety practices, and empowering them to take timely action are essential steps toward reducing accidents and preventing avoidable losses. Safety is not limited to workplaces alone; it extends to roads, homes, schools, and public spaces. When awareness and responsibility become part of everyday life, communities grow stronger and healthier.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad-45

AI generated verdict is ‘judicial misconduct’

The Supreme Court has taken objection to a trial court using AI generated verdict relying on suspected non-existent and fake citations. Acting on a special leave petition, the apex court observed that the trial court’s taking the help of non-existent and fake verdicts is tantamount to judicial misconduct. Though the use of AI in arriving at a judgement can ease the judicial process and cases be disposed of quickly and efficiently, caution needs to be observed on its authenticity.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Sanju comes of age

With reference to “Sam-song” India into semis” (THI, March 2), in one go, India has “discovered” a new match-winner in Sanju Samson who, if not for the Eden Gardens knock would have perhaps faded into oblivion after the World Cup. There was no iota of doubt as to his talent, but inconsistency was his bugbear.

The initial flashes of brilliance never scaled greater heights, and if Samson found himself in and out of the team, he had no one else to blame but himself. On Sunday, a calm and collective Samson perhaps played the innings of his life. At his best, the 31-year-old makes batting look so easy.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Don’t bulldoze schools with AI

This is with reference to your editorial, “Age appropriateness critical while introducing AI in schools,” (March 3). The growing enthusiasm to embed AI in classrooms must be tempered with pedagogical prudence. Foundational schooling is meant to cultivate discipline, comprehension, and independent thinking. Premature reliance on AI tools could dilute these essentials.

Introducing elementary concepts about AI is acceptable, but deeper engagement like coding, data analytics, and ethical frameworks should ideally begin in high school. At that stage, students can understand guardrails, privacy concerns, and responsible innovation. AI must serve as an enabling instrument, not as a substitute for foundational knowledge acquisition.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Rise of cheetah population is great news

It is heart-warming to note that the total number of cheetahs in the country has risen to 48, including 28 cubs born in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Union Environment ministry must look for other suitable landscapes in the country, particularly grass lands and dry deciduous forests, which are considered more suitable for this species.

The forest departments in states must ensure that a sizable number of impalas, gazelles and springboks are made available at these sanctuaries so that cheetahs can hunt and survive and at the same time increase their population. It is a treat to watch, when a mother cheetah stalks its prey in the open grasslands and in African Savannah. The tourism industry will grow manifold as these parks can attract wildlife and nature lovers and wildlife photographers and gradually get cemented as a ‘must visit destination’.

R J Janardhana Rao, Hyderabad-28

Rahul should maintain restraint

Rahul Gandhi should be more diplomatic in his utterances on highly sensitive matters. It appears like he wants war-like disturbances in India. Whether ruling or in opposition, political leaders should maintain restraint and stop expressing adverse views.

Unfortunately, the Congress party is apparently in cahoots with anti-India and even anti-Hindu forces to achieve a regime change Rahul Gandhi should brush up his knowledge and try to counter Modi on the latter’s failures, instead of trying useless tricks to mislead the people.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada