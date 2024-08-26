Safety audits to be carried out in industries: Collector

Visakhapatnam: Safety audits should be conducted in industries across the district within a week and managements need to identify the lapses to take corrective measures, said District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad.



Keeping the growing number of industrial accidents in view, the Collector held a meeting with the representatives of 57 industries in the district at the collectorate along with the City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, Joint Collector Mayor Ashok, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that mock drills should be conducted at all places by September 30 and workers and communities should be made aware of the potential risk and steps to be taken in times of emergency. He instructed the management that an alarm system should be installed in every company premises.

Harendhira Prasad stated that management should provide necessary facilities at the workplace, including first aid kits. There is a need to recruit paramedic staff in every industry, he stressed.

Further, the District Collector mentioned that a skilled person should also be appointed as an in-charge to monitor and follow the safety protocols. He informed that workers and employees should be trained to consider safeguarding themselves in case of any emergency.

The Collector disclosed that a portal will be created to facilitate exchange of information, sharing of risk prevention instructions and login IDs will be created for the purpose.

He made it clear that officials from relevant departments should carry out regular inspections in all industrial units in the district and issue notices if any lapses are identified.

Soon, a joint inspection team would be appointed and the team will examine issues related to safety audit, mock drills will be conducted by 30th September with the participation of workers and nearby residents. Waste management process would be carried out in accordance with the norms.

The Collector pointed out that complaints are being received that a few managements are throwing waste directly into the canals and sea.

Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi suggested that training should be given to workers and employees on disaster response and self-protection to prepare them to face any unforeseen incidents.

He suggested the representatives of the management maintain good relations with residents of the nearby villages and educate them on how to deal with industrial disaster if any.