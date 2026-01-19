SAI clinches 51st junior national kabaddi championship

Vijayawada: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) once again asserted its supremacy in Indian kabaddi by clinching 51st Junior (Under-20) National Kabaddi Championship, registering a commanding 42–26 victory over Uttar Pradesh in the final held at Sri Seetharama Gardens, Edupugallu, in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district on Sunday evening.

With this emphatic win, SAI lifted the prestigious junior national title for the third time, showcasing the strength of its grassroots training programmes, tactical discipline, and all-round team performance.

SAI dominated first half, racing to a huge 37–19 lead at halftime, leaving Uttar Pradesh with a daunting task in second session. Despite renewed efforts by the UP side after the break, SAI maintained control of the match. In second half, Uttar Pradesh managed to score seven points, while SAI added five more to their tally, comfortably sealing the title amid loud cheers from the spectators.

SAI’s ability to convert raids into crucial points and their solid defensive unit proved decisive, ensuring that Uttar Pradesh never found momentum to stage a comeback.

IMPRESSIVE SEMI-FINAL WINS

Earlier in semifinals, SAI delivered a stunning performance by thrashing defending champions Haryana 49–24, signaling their intent to go all the way in the tournament. In the second semi-final, Uttar Pradesh booked their place in the final after edging past Goa in a thrilling contest by 37–35. Haryana and Goa were declared joint third-place finishers.

The championship concluded on a high note, celebrating emerging kabaddi talent from across the country and reaffirming the growing popularity of the sport at junior national level. The tournament provided a strong platform for young players to showcase their skills, competitive spirit, and tactical awareness, while also reflecting the steady rise of kabaddi as a professionally organised and widely followed sport among youth.

Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad presented championship trophy to the victorious SAI team, while the runners-up trophy was handed over to Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the gathering, MLA Bode Prasad said that the NDA coalition government was giving top priority to the promotion of sports and games in the State. He noted that continuous encouragement, improved infrastructure, and systematic training were being provided to nurture young talent.

Further, he stated that kabaddi had emerged as a platform for discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness.

He expressed confidence that outstanding players showcased in the championship would have a bright future and could go on to represent the State and the country at national and international levels.

Sri Seetharama Gardens proprietor Nandamuri Vishnuvardhana Rao, Andhra Kabaddi Association President KV Prabhavathi, working president N Arujana Rao, secretary Yalamachili Srikant, NTR district organising secretary Tokala Sudhakar alias Bujji and other officials were present at the closing ceremony.