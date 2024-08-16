Saink School celebrates Independence Day

Vizianagaram: Independence Day celebrations were organized in a grand manner at Sainik School Korukonda on Thursday. Principal Group Captain S S Shastri paid tribute to the patriots and sacrifices of those who fought for nation’s freedom.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, Group Captain Shastri received the salute, marking the commencement of the day’s proceedings. The ceremony continued with the hoisting of the national flag, a moment of profound respect and pride. The march past, meticulously inspected by the principal, showcased the cadets’ discipline and commitment to excellence.

The celebration continued with a prize distribution ceremony, recognising outstanding achievements and contributions among the cadets and staff. In his address, Group Captain Shastri urged the cadets to uphold the values of courage, honour, and integrity. Vice-principal Wing Commander Kiran V, administrative officer Lieutenant Commander Abilash Balachandran and others attended the programme.