Sajjala flays TDP for 'false campaign' on flood relief

Vijayawada: Government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and a section of media supporting him were carrying out a 'false campaign' on the flood relief measures taken up by the government and said that TDP chief visiting flood victims was more like a political publicity campaign.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that the former CM visited flood-hit areas only to instigate people against the government with baseless allegations. He alleged that TDP chief is using cheap tricks to get political mileage. Recalling the natural disasters that occurred during the TDP rule, he said that the former CM had failed miserably in providing relief measures and stated that the latter had focussed only on publicity, rather than acting responsibly.

Unlike the previous government, the YSRCP government distributed Rs 2,000 to each family in flood-hit areas besides ration supplies and was successful in protecting the lives of people, he said. He slammed the opposition for resorting to mudslinging on the government by touring flood affected areas.

He said the TDP leaders and their allies could not digest the Jagan's growing popularity.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the Chief Minister reviewed the flood situation and kept officials on high alert, besides releasing Rs 9.4 crore funds for taking up relief measures on a war footing.

In this context, he questioned the part Chandrababu Naidu played during TDP rule during the floods, apart from promoting himself in disasters like Hudhud. He said that the government has been successful in tackling the flood situation and added that people would not be misled by Naidu.