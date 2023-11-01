Sajjala questions need for TDP celebrations

Vijayawada: Expressing surprise over TDP celebrations on release of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu from Rajahmundry central jail, government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that Naidu was released on conditional bail on health grounds only and the TDP leaders should understand that it is not victory of truth as they claim. He said Chandrababu has to surrender before the jail authorities on November 28.

Speaking to media persons at party office central office in Tadepalli, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the High Court granted conditional bail as Chandrababu has to undergo cataract surgery. He said he was sent to remand for his role in ‘skill development scam’.

He alleged that the TDP and Chandrababu are trying to get sympathy over his remand through ‘false propaganda’. The TDP should prove the innocence of Chandrababu if he is clean in administration and has no role in skill development scam. The TDP leaders are projecting Chandrababu as a great stalwart and celebrating his release, though he was jailed in skill development scam,” said Ramakrishna Reddy.

“Chandrababu is a shrewd politician who knows how to influence institutions. He should tell the people how the funds in the skill development case were transferred through shell companies and later withdrawn as cash,”he said.

He said that now the TDP is playing sympathy card though there is no reaction from people over the arrest of Chandrababu. Besides, the TDP leaders are resorting to mudslinging activity against the state government over the remand of Chandrababu.