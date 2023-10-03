Sajjala questions TDP’s fasts over Naidu arrest

Vijayawada:YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed surprise over TDP leaders observing fast on Gandhi Jayanti in support of party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was jailed on charges of corruption in ‘skill development scam’.

Participating in birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at party central office in Tadepalli on Monday, he expressed ire at the TDP leaders for observing fast for the leader who, he said, was sent behind the bars for ‘looting’ public money.

Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been making efforts to implement the ideals of Gandhiji, including Grama Swarajya and decentralised administration. As part of it, under Jagananna Suraksha programme 98 lakh certificates were distributed to people at their door step in villages. He said that by establishing village and ward secretariats, the Chief Minister took the administration near to people and is now providing health care at door step through family doctor concept. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought revolution in education and health sector. He said that realising the dreams of Gandhiji, the state government has been making efforts to see that the welfare scheme reache the needy at ground level. Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that following the noble ideals of Gandhiji and Lal Bahadur Shastri, the state government has been striving to establish Gram Swarajya by decentralising administration.

Minister Ambati Rambabu, chief whip in Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, MP Nandigam Suresh, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Sidda Raghva Rao and MLC Lella Appi Reddy recalled the sacrifices of Gandhiji and Lal Bahadur Shastri.