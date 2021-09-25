Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy assures social justice in ZP, mandal posts

Amaravati: Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that chairpersons of zilla prishad and mandal parishads would be selected prioritising the weaker sections duly following social justice.

Addressing a press conference at party central office in Tadepalli on Friday, he said that the good governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had gained a huge public mandate and further added that everyone will be given an equal opportunity in chairperson posts. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the selection of president and vice-president for mandal parishad is ongoing on and would end by Saturday. The competition for leadership was natural when it was a massive victory, he added.

The YSRCP leader said that the responsibility of the government has been increased post the landslide victory in ZPTC and MPTC polls. He said that YSRCP had won over 98 per cent of the seats creating a history by securing 69.55 per cent votes in the ZPTC elections and 64.8 per cent votes in the MPTC elections. However, the opposition TDP had only secured 22.27 per cent and 25.27 per cent of votes in ZPTC and MPTC polls.

Recalling the local body elections, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the people did not care about the false allegations made by TDP leaders and indeed, reposed their faith in Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and gave a massive win.