Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy comments on meeting with employee unions, says had discussed on GPS system

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they had discussed the GPS with the employees unions and urged the employees to think in terms of the government's financial situation. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said it was true that the YSRCP party has promised to abolish the CPS However, he said GPS has been proposed as there could be the damage due to CPS.

The government advisor said that Pension security for employees will be provided with GPS and opined that abolition of CPS does not have burden on the government as of now but OPS would carry an unbearable burden in the future.

"That is why CM Jagan thought responsibly for the future," said Sajjala Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy adding that the employees would be provided additional benefits of required to accept the proposal.

The meeting was attended by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Finance Chief Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Secretary GAD Services H Arun Kumar and Government Advisor P.S. Chandrasekhar Reddy.

On the other hand, the trade union representatives, AP NGO union president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateshwar, AP government employees union president Suryanarayana, state secretariat union secretary Prasad and other leaders were also present.