Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy defends ex-minister's arrest

Vijayawada: Defending the arrest of TDP leader and former minister P Narayana, in the question paper leak and mass copying case, government advisor (public affairs), Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said the state had sent a strong and unprecedented message that all were equal before the law here on Tuesday.

He affirmed that the government was not vindictive as being projected by a section of media.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the state government took action against Narayana after a thorough investigation, who turned copying and other malpractices into an organised crime. He said Narayana had emerged as a specialist in encouraging mass copying and question paper leaks to break records in achieving 100 per cent pass percentage.

He said that all such evil practices were encouraged during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's rule and stated that the Chief Minister would not tolerate such malpractices as it could impact students' future in the long run.

Referring to the arrest of Y S Konda Reddy of Pulivendula on Monday, he said such a close associate of the Chief Minister was also not spared by the Chief Minister as the present government sought to spare no one if found guilty.

The TDP had turned a blind eye to the malpractices perfected by Narayana, he said while slamming the opposition for falsely accusing the government of being vindictive and added that no one was above the law.

Meanwhile, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana too repeated the contention of Ramakrishna Reddy to say that 60 persons had been arrested in the particular case from 22 private institutions including the vice principal of Narayana Schools.