Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu for falsities on tackling Covid

Amaravati: Asserting that the state government is efficiently tackling Covid-19, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy clarified that the supply of vaccines, oxygen and essential medicines like Remdesivir is under the control of Central government and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should better know that.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the state has a capacity to vaccinate over six lakh people per day, where the entire vaccination can be completed within 35 days.

However, the problem lies with the supply of vaccine doses, which is being monitored by the Central government. Although the state government is ready to purchase the vaccine directly from the manufacturing companies, the control is still with the Central government, he said and added that the government is making efforts, where Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has also written letters to the Centre from time to time asking for vaccine doses. In regard to this, Ramakrishna Reddy questioned Naidu whether he did not know who was in control of the vaccine.

Further, the YSRCP leader said the government has been taking all measures for controlling the virus spread by coordinating with all the departments and a daytime curfew is also put in force across the state restricting the public movement and crowd gatherings.

The state government also agreed to import oxygen from other states as the Central government is not supplying enough to the state.

He said that Andhra Pradesh is much ahead of other states in the fight against corona.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government included Covid treatment in YSR Aarogyasri, as over 90 per cent of the state population was brought under Aarogyasri in YSRCP government. Also, the government had fixed the treatment fee in all private hospitals to ease the financial burden on the public. The Chief Minister is constantly monitoring the situation, ensuring proper services are being given to the people.

He said that the state is able to handle the pandemic only because of the preparedness of the Chief Minister who brought new ambulances, revamped government hospitals and acted quickly in the initial days of the pandemic.

The number of beds has been increased to 45,000 for Covid patients, and over 29,000 oxygen beds were made available across the state. He said that it could have been a disaster if Covid had occurred during the TDP regime, due to lack of facilities and proper planning.