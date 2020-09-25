Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slams opposition for politicising CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Tirumala visit

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lambasted the opposition for politicising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Tirumala and playing religious card for selfish goals.



Addressing the media at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said the opposition parties were trying to defame the government by creating unnecessary controversies involving the Chief Minister.

He accused TDP leaders of creating ruckus and misleading the people by raking up cheap controversies with the help of its favoured media. He stated that an administrator will not be confined to a particular caste or religion and Jagan Mohan Reddy is people's leader following the footsteps of his father Y S Rajashekar Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy alleged the role of TDP leaders in the recent series of incidents involving temples.

He remarked that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to politicise them by triggering communal clashes and religious conflicts to divert public attention from the land scam issue.

He stated that the TDP leaders were creating controversies over attacks of Hindu temples, not out of love for Hinduism, but with heartburn that they were not in power.

He asserted that Naidu is a litigant, who always craves for public attention and thus politicised minor issues to get political mileage.