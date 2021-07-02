Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy suspects role of 'some forces'

Amaravati: Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed suspects role of some "forces" behind the present water disputes between Andhra Pradesh Telangana. He said if necessary, the AP government will ask the Centre to take over the management of irrigation projects.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to prevent water disputes with neighbouring Telangana state by maintaining good relations. The Chief Minister wrote letters to Prime Minister and Union Jal shakti minister to solve the dispute amicably, he added.

The government advisor said there is no scope to draw water from Pothireddypadu until the water level reaches 881 feet. As the flood season is not more than 15 days, AP is unable to draw water from Pothireddypadu.

He reminded that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised to provide justice to Rayalaseema. "KCR said there should be give and take policy between both the states. But now I am unable to understand the present comments of KCR on water sharing. Telangana started power generation at 800 feet level and the Telangana ministers began attacking Andhra with their comments," he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the opposition TDP is behaving irresponsibly on the issue.