Live
- The First Look Poster Of Junior NTR And Koratala Siva’s Untitled Will Be Unveiled At This Time
- Ayushmann’s Father Pandit P Khurana Passed Away Today Morning
- Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Shines In Sophie Couture’s Silver Gown On The Red Carpet
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy visits R5 Zone villages, inspects house sites
- ZapCom Group to set up Center of Excellence in Hyderabad
- KTR: Aerospace and Defense, thrust sector in Telangana
- Lockheed Martin planning next supply chain meet in Hyderabad: KTR
- Hyderabad: SCR cancels 17 trains, reschedules 5 on May 21
- Hyderabad: Activists urge government to restore GO 111
- Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 update; New features, availability and about iOS 17
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy visits R5 Zone villages, inspects house sites
Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy toured R-5 Zone in Amaravati Capital Region on Friday where the house plots will be distributed to the poor in Navuluru and Krishnayapalem villages
Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy toured R-5 Zone in Amaravati Capital Region on Friday where the house plots will be distributed to the poor in Navuluru and Krishnayapalem villages.
Sajjala said that the distribution of house site pattas to the poor across the state is going on like a Yagnam and houses are being given to the poor in R-5 zone with all the facilities on par with private townships.
On this ocassion, Reddy took a dig at Chandrababu Naidu saying that the latter was not able to digest the good name coming to the government with the distribution of the house sites to poor.
Earlier, the Amaravati farmers have moved High Court and then Supreme Court on the distribution of the house sites pattas to poor. However, both the courts dismissed the petitions.