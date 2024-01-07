Sajjala sees TDP conspiracy in Sharmila joining Congress

Vijayawada: YSRCP sees a serious conspiracy hatched by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu against the ruling party. Talking to media on Saturday, the advisor to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the joining of Sharmila in the Congress party was part of this conspiracy. Naidu, who has managed BJP and Jana Sena, had also managed Congress party, he said.

Naidu knows that the people were in favour of YSRCP because of the welfare schemes it had taken up and he had nothing to claim to his credit. Hence, he is trying to divert the issue. The YSRCP still has doubts that some external forces were responsible for the death of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Everyone knows that it was TDP which foisted false cases against Jagan along with the Congress party for political gains, he said. Sajjala said even now you should see the sequence of events that took place before Sharmila joined Congress. TDP leader B Tech Ravi meets Brother Anil at the airport and claims it was a courtesy call. How can there be a courtesy call at the airport, he asked. It was these leaders who made all kinds of comments against Anil. CM Ramesh also meets him on the flight.

The picture is clear, he added. Sajjala said despite all this YSRCP does not want to react to the joining of Sharmila in Congress as it would help TDP’s game plan to divert issues. As far as Jagan is concerned, if it comes to a stage where he has to choose between people and family, he would prefer standing by people. He said Sharmila’s entry into AP politics via Congress would not affect the YSRCP in any way.

Referring to growing dissent among sitting MPs and MLAs who were denied tickets and were quitting the party, he said the exercise to filter the candidates was taken about six months back using technology and getting surveys done in a scientific manner. Some are being denied tickets based on the reports of their performance, group politics etc. So it is natural that some would be unhappy and would quit. Our target is 175 and decisions would be based on this issue.