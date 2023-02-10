Sajjala's script recited by Ramasiva: Sridhar Reddy

Nellore: Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy commented that advisor to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hasn't provided a proper script to his friend Lanka Ramasiva Reddy that is why he said had call records only for four months, but it is ridiculous to say that he deleted the call record of the conversation.

Talking to media on Thursday, he said MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy should promise that he would not contest from Nellore rural constituency on behalf of the YSRCP in the next elections. In the past, he said, Prabhakar Reddy had taken the B-form from TDP and shifted loyalties to the YSRCP.

If Prabhakar Reddy promises to contest from Nellore Rural constituency, he assured that he would never talk about him anymore. Nellore city mayor Potluri Sravanthi along with 10 corporators and a co-option member participated in the press conference.

Meanwhile, agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy asked why Sridhar Reddy did not approach the court on phone tapping issue.

Addressing media, he said there is no truth in Sridhar Reddy's allegations, they were aimed at maligning the government. He said it was not phone tapping, it was 'man-tapping,' and N Chandrababu Naidu tapped Sridhar Reddy. He said Nellore rural people are all with YSRCP. Meanwhile, Adala Prabhakar Reddy said he will be contesting as YSRCP candidate in rural constituency in the coming elections and dared Sridhar Reddy to contest against him. He said for three-and-a-half years, Sridhar Reddy had harassed realtors, hoteliers, and business people as MLA.