Sale of cheap liquor brands: TDP takes out protest rally

Vijayawada: TDP MLCs and MLAs led by national general secretary Nara Lokesh took out a rally outside the Assembly in protest against the State government's refusal to order a judicial inquiry into the sale of cheap liquor brands.

The Telugu Desam lawmakers wrote separate letters to the Assembly Speaker and the Council Chairman, urging for a detailed debate on liquor deaths in West Godavari district. They claimed lab reports sought by them proved that these brands were dangerous to the consumers.

They alleged that a social activist got the analysis done at Chennai-based SGS India lab and found these results. The TDP said it was shocking that the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) filed 1,129 cases and arrested 677 persons in raids held for just five days from March 10 to 14. These raids were conducted only after the TDP stuck to its demand for debate on liquor deaths.

The TDP legislators demanded Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to each and every family which had lost their breadwinner to the illicit liquor menace. These liquor brands were available only in Andhra Pradesh and not sold in any other State in the country.