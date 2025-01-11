Samagra Shiksha, Bal Raksha Bharat launch new edu project

Vijayawada: Samagra Shiksha, department of school education and Bal Raksha Bharat, also known as Save the Children, initiated a new education project funded by Honda India Foundation on Thursday in Vijayawada under the leadership of Ravindra Reddy, additional project director, Samagra Shiksha, Andhra Pradesh. The objective of the project is to strengthen the government efforts for ensuring quality education in government schools.

This initiative is funded by Honda India Foundation as part of State-owned Learning Improvement Programme-LIP which runs under the technical partnering with Bal Raksha Bharat for improving age and grade appropriate competencies for grades 6-9.

Honda India Foundation is providing financial aid for piloting a concept of extra coaching for the students who required academic support for three subjects including Science, Maths and English language subjects as part of the curriculum in government schools.

The pilot project was launched in AKTP MC School, Vijayawada as part of their support along with another 11 states in India for strengthening quality targets of government. Ravindra Reddyappreciated Bal Raksha Bharat and Honda India Foundation for extending their support under CSR to aid children’s learning.

Shiva Ramakrishna, Honda representative, expressed happiness towards the collaboration with government and Bal Raksha Bharat to reach more needy children to fulfil their dream of education. Uma Maheswara Rao, deputy collector, NTR district, has emphasised and appreciated the importance of school and parent relationship for ensuring children regular attendance and learning continuity of the students which is inbuilt in the project.

Ashok Kumar, academic monitoring Officer, Srinivasa Rao and Surya Prabha, headmasters from project schools, Malladi Sree Nagesh, technical advisor, education, South India, Bal Raksha Bharat Sampath, Project Lead, BRB, project team Sushma and others were present.