Samavedam award presented to Mahadeva Mani

Rajamahendravaram: Renowned spiritual orator ‘Brahmasri’ Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma known for his role as the ‘Samanvaya Saraswati,’ established the Samavedam Ramamurthy Sarma Foundation in honour of his late father Ramamurthy Sarma.

The foundation’s inaugural award was presented to ‘Pravachana Rajahamsa’ Dr Dhulipala Mahadeva Mani. The award ceremony took place at Swananda Nilayam of Sri Vallabha Ganapati Mandir in Kothamuru, in the presence of notable guests including the President’s Award recipient and ‘Maha Mahopadhyaya,’ ‘Brahmasri’ Viswanatha Gopalakrishna Sastri.

During the event, Gopalakrishna Sastri praised the foundation’s efforts to uphold the ancient traditions and values that Ramamurthy Sarma championed. The ceremony was presided over by ‘Bhagavatha Virinchi’ Dr TV Narayana Rao. Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma and Vishwanatha Gopalakrishna Sastri unveiled the poetry work ‘Sri Dhruva Charitam’ authored by the late Ramamurthy Sarma. The first copy was presented to Rushipeetham’s coordinator Marepalli Suryanarayana.

Shanmukha Sarma reflected on his father’s contributions, including significant literary works such as “Sankara Sahasram,” “Shanmukheswara Shatakam,” and “Navagraha Dandakalu.” He also noted his father’s role in establishing the Chaitanya Sanskriti Samiti in Parlakimidi, Odisha, which has taught many people Sanskrit. Shanmukha Sarma expressed his belief that while Mahadeva Mani has already received numerous accolades, he is deserving of even more honours. Raveendra, Dinavahi Venkata Hanumantha Rao, Kothapalli Appaji, Vadrevu Venu Gopala Rao, and Veluri Balaji were present.