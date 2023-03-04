'Sanction loans to housing beneficiaries by March 25'

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha has directed the MEPMA and municipal housing wing officials to complete sanction of loans worth Rs 10 crore from banks to all eligible beneficiaries by March 25.





Holding review on TIDCO houses at the commissioner's office on Friday, she said that every eligible beneficiary should be provided with the home loans to cover the Permanent Housing Scheme and help in the upliftment of poor. She suggested that the officials should visit residences of eligible beneficiaries and sensitise them to avail bank loans.





The commissioner also suggested that all the houses where the registration works have been completed, should be handed over to the beneficiaries in a phased manner. Similarly, Haritha directed the officials to expedite the infrastructure development works and construction of houses in Jagananna colonies along with TIDCO houses and hand it over to the beneficiaries. Deputy Commissioner Chennudu, MEPMA PD Ravindra Babu, TIDCO EE Uma Shankara Sastry, Municipal Corporation TPRO Prasad, Housing Officers Siddique and Sandeep were present.











