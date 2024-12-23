Sand-laden heavy lorries damage roads

Srikakulam : Even in a financially critical period, the state government is spending huge amount of funds for repairing roads for the safety of passengers. But sand is being shifted on heavy loaded lorries by violating all rules with the active connivance of the officials concerned.

With an aim to shift more quantity of sand, lorry owners arranged additional iron shutters through welding to their existing shutters which is illegal and ion violation of road transport and safety norms. Shifting of any material including sand more than allowed quantity is against road safety rules.

With an aim to protect roads, particular limits are fixed by the road transport department. But the sand mafia outrightly violated these norms and shifted sand through heavy load lorries round-the-clock damaging the roads in the proecss.

Due to regular movement of heavily-laden sand lorries road was damaged near Dusi Road junction at Ragolu and travellerspassing on the road are fearing for their safety.

Sand is being shifted through the heavy lorries illegally from Dusi, Muddadapeta ramps in Nagavali river in Amadalavalasa mandal.

Police and road transport departmentofficials turned blind eye to alleged political pressure from the ruling NDA MLAs and leaders. Every day, more than 100 heavily-loaded sand lorries are passing through Dusi road and the same are being recorded automatically in CC cameras installed at Dusi road junction, Kottaroad junction and identification of the sand vehicle is easy for the concerned officials. But intentionally, they are allowing these lorries.