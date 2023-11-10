Sand mining ops going on in authorised reaches: Mines director

Denies allegations of illegal mining in various districts by unauthorised agencies

Asserts that sand mining process is going on under the old contractor since the tenders are in the final stage to identify the new agency, which will be completed soon

Says sand tenders are being conducted by MSTC, a Central govt sector organisation without any scope for criticism

Vijayawada: Director of mines V G Venkata Reddy denied reports on illegal sand mining operations in the state and said there was no truth in the reports published in some sections of media.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said the sand mining process is under the old contractor since the tenders are in the final stage to identify the new agency. It will be completed soon.The mines director said they have called tenders for sand in three packages across the state in the past. JP company was selected as the successful bidder in these tenders.

Sand operations have been done for the last two years and they continue the operations till the tenders are conducted again.

On the other hand, they are once again conducting the process of tenders for sand operations through the central government organization MSTC, which has not been completed yet. To put into perspective, during the rainy season sand operations are stopped and the company mined during the summer would be stored for sale. Condemning alleged false campaign on sand mining, the director said sand tenders are being conducted by MSTC, a Central government sector organisation, recognised as Miniratna without any scope for criticism. Anyone can participate in these tenders, he said.