Sandalwood grinding ritual begins at Simhachalam temple

As part of the Chandanotsavam arrangements, Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple priests started sandalwood grinding ritual at the hilltop shrine of Simhachalam on Saturday.

Amidst of lockdown, the ritual was performed by Devasthanam chief priest, Vedic scholars, and few other staff. The physical grinding of sandalwood is carried out with a total of 33,800 kgs sandalwood sticks. The sandalwood paste will be applied to the main idol of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on Chandanotsavm, which is scheduled on April 26th.

This time, the devotees will not be allowed at the temple due to the restrictions imposed over Coronavirus. However, the devotees will witness the ritual through YouTube live channel. Devasthanam Executive Officer M Venkateswara Rao also took part in the puja ritual along with other staff.