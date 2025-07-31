Sandhya Puchalapalli bags CNBC-TV18 award

Live
Highlights
Sandhya Puchalapalli, founder of Aarti for Girls, has been honoured with the prestigious ‚Future Female Icon‘ award by CNBC-TV18 as part of its Future.
Kadapa: Sandhya Puchalapalli, founder of Aarti for Girls, has been honoured with the prestigious ‚Future Female Icon‘ award by CNBC-TV18 as part of its Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective Season 3, held in Bengaluru recently. Sandhya, as she is affectionately known, was recognised for her transformative work in empowering abandoned and vulnerable girls and promoting women’s education and livelihood in Andhra Pradesh.
Her journey began in 1991 when she took in an abandoned child, which later led to the founding of Aarti for Girls a grassroots movement that has impacted thousands of lives.
