SRMIST celebrates Tamil heritage, Vande Mataram world record, and Parakram Diwas

Chennai : SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) hosted a grand “Mupperum Vizha” (Three-fold Celebration) today, bringing together the inauguration of the Dr T.R. Paarivendhar Tamil Foundation, the presentation of the World Record certificate for the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, and the observance of Parakram Diwas to honour national heroes’ valour and sacrifice.

The Dr T.R. Paarivendhar Tamil Foundation was inaugurated in tribute to Tamil luminaries including Thiruvalluvar, Ilango Adigal, Kambar, Ramalinga Adigalar (Vallalar), and Subramania Bharati. On the occasion, Dr T.R. Paarivendhar contributed ₹10 lakh to the Foundation’s corpus fund, handed over to Dr Karu. Nagarajan, President of Tamil Perayam, marking a strong commitment to promoting Tamil language and culture.

As part of the celebrations, SRMIST achieved a world record for Vande Mataram, with 3,032 participants performing the song to commemorate its 150th anniversary. The World Record Union presented the official certificate to SRM, received by Mr K. Annamalai, former IPS officer and National Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, from Ms Sherifa Hanifa, Educator of the World Record Union.

In his address, Mr Annamalai highlighted the historical and inspirational significance of Vande Mataram, noting, “A single railway incident in South Africa in 1893 transformed Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi into Mahatma Gandhi. The impact of that transformation culminated 54 years later in India attaining independence.” He further lauded SRMIST’s achievements, stating, “The history of SRM itself defines its uniqueness. It excels in science and technology, sports, patent filings, and above all, proudly promotes Tamil language and culture.”

Founder-Chancellor Dr T.R. Paarivendhar reflected on the freedom struggle and the role of education in instilling patriotism, recalling student-led protests and slogans during India’s fight for independence. “Even as students, we deeply understood the suffering of the nation and the urgency of freedom,” he said.

Dr Karu. Nagarajan emphasised SRMIST’s role in Tamil promotion, stating, “Wherever efforts are made globally to nurture Tamil, the Chancellor ensures uninterrupted financial support, keeping the language alive.”

The event drew students, faculty, and representatives from diverse disciplines in large numbers, underscoring SRMIST’s commitment to cultural heritage, patriotism, and social responsibility. The celebrations not only highlighted SRMIST’s academic and sporting achievements but also reinforced the importance of preserving Tamil language and traditions for future generations.