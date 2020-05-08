Sanitation workers stage protest for salaries at State capital Amaravati

Amaravati: The sanitation workers in CRDA region are demanding salaries. They said that they didn't get salaries from the last three months. Sanitation workers at Penumaka, Undavalli and other villages staged protests by showing placards.

The frontline warriors informed that they did not get the salaries for the last four months and demanding the government to immediately release the dues. All the families of these workers landed in financial problems, due to the holding of their salaries. TDP also demanded the government address the issue.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the health and sanitation workers are risking out their lives and executing their duties during this COVID19 pandemic. It is very much visible that State government already failed to provide Personal Protection Kits to sanitation workers which are increasing their risk for the virus. But still, they are attending their duties, many of the times stretching their usual working hours.

In this context, he asked Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana to pay salaries to the sanitation workers in CRDA. He said that as the government officials did not listen to their grievances the sanitation workers were staging protests during these pandemic days, as a last resort. He observed that it was minimum responsibility on the part of State government to provide salaries to the frontline warriors.