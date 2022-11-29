'Sankalp Siddhi' scammers arrested

Vijayawada (NTR District): The NTR district police have arrested five directors in connection with the case of Sankalp Siddhi scam and recovered Rs 51.60 lakh in cash, 9.5 kg silver ornaments, 728 grams gold jewellery, 10 mobile phones and two cars from their possession.

Disclosing the case details here on Monday, district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said that a few cases were registered in cybercrime police station and set up formed special teams, which started investigation. They arrested Gutha Venugopal of Gandhi Nagar in city, Gutha Kishore of Karnataka, Ganjala Lakshmi of Vijayawada, Sayyed Jakir Hussain of Guntur district and Mavuri Venkata Naga Lakshmi of Nidamanuru.

During investigation, police found the 'Sankalp Siddhi E-Car India Private Limited' as a multi-level marketing scheme or pyramid scheme, which lured the investors by introducing various schemes such as supermarket scheme, gold scheme, open plots scheme, cultivation of red sanders plants and cash-paying scheme by appointing marketing executives.

Gutha Venu Gopal of Karnataka, who settled in Vijayawada, started 'Sankalp Mart' at Vijaya talkies centre in the city in October 2021 along with a few others to earn huge money in a short period through illegal money circulation schemes. They collected money through various schemes from the public. Later, Venu Gopal continued money circulation scheme in the name of Sankalp Siddhi E-Cart India Pvt. Ltd from May 2022.

At this time, Sankalp Mart directors allegedly diverted money for acquiring their own assets and couldn't repay to the investors, who were supposed to be repaid after 300 days and extended the date for 500 days. This made the investors suspicious, who complained to the police.

The CP further said that they had contacted the Stamps and Registrations department for unearthing the assets of Sankalp Siddhi directors to do justice to the investors. He said that the police department had frozen accounts of the accused and found fixed deposits. The Police Commissioner appealed to the public to be vigilant about these types of chain scheme frauds.