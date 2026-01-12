Sankranti celebrations held at Tagore Library

Vijayawada: Sankranti festivities were celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Tagore Library here on Sunday. Children actively participated in the programme and showcased their creativity by making various clay toys and preparing colourful kites.

The event was organised by Grade-I Librarian Ramadevi. Speaking on the occasion, she said that Sankranti is one of the most important festivals in Indian culture. Celebrating such traditional festivals helps children enjoy the occasion while also gaining awareness about age-old customs and values. She explained the significance of Sankranti and its role in preserving Indian traditions.

Ramadevi elaborated on the importance of Bhogi festival, stating that lighting Bhogi bonfires symbolises discarding the old and embracing new beginnings. She highlighted that drawing colourful Rangoli designs and placing Gobbemmalu in front of houses enhances creativity among children.

She also recalled traditional practices such as Haridasu and Gangireddulu visiting households during the festival, children flying kites, elders preparing special dishes like ariselu and pongali, and families wearing traditional attire. Students were advised to celebrate the three-day Sankranti festival with joy and cultural spirit. Students from various schools, along with their parents, participated in the programme, making the celebrations lively and memorable.