Sankranti celebrations held with festive fervour

Tirupati: Srirama Engineering College, located on the Tirupati–Karambadi road, celebrated pre-Sankranti festivities with great enthusiasm on Tuesday, said College Chairman Mannem Ramireddy. The event was organised to help students understand and preserve India’s rich cultural traditions along with their academic pursuits.

Speaking on the occasion, the management highlighted the significance of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma in Indian culture. Director Mannem Aravind Kumar Reddy and Principal Dr. K. Jayachandra emphasised the importance of respecting traditions. Various cultural and sports competitions were conducted for students, and prizes were distributed to the winners. College management, faculty members and students participated in the celebrations.